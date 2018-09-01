Texel Industries takes warehouse facility on rent

Industries announced that the Company has taken a premise on a rent, situated at Kurali Road, Chakan, Pune, - 410501, to use it as the warehouse of the Company by executing the Leave and License Agreement for 24 months commencing from 01 September 2018 and ending on 31 August 2020 with Sudhir Kisan Murhe on 29 August 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)