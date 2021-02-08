Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Harita Seating Systems standalone net profit rises 245.45% in the December 2020 quarter
Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit rises 208.71% in the December 2020 quarter
Harita Seating Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Harita Seating Systems consolidated net profit declines 77.14% in the September 2020 quarter
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 63.06% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Ganges Securities Ltd, Harita Seating Systems Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2021.
Ganges Securities Ltd, Harita Seating Systems Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2021.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 73.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52663 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 73.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.
Harita Seating Systems Ltd surged 13.11% to Rs 737. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4027 shares in the past one month.
Goldstone Technologies Ltd jumped 11.82% to Rs 12.49. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13021 shares in the past one month.
Dynemic Products Ltd advanced 11.76% to Rs 369.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14417 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU