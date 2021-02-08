Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ganges Securities Ltd, Harita Seating Systems Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2021.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 73.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52663 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 13.13% to Rs 73.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2085 shares in the past one month.

Harita Seating Systems Ltd surged 13.11% to Rs 737. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4027 shares in the past one month.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd jumped 11.82% to Rs 12.49. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13021 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd advanced 11.76% to Rs 369.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14417 shares in the past one month.

