Harita Seating Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.11% to Rs 50.72 croreNet Loss of Harita Seating Systems reported to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.11% to Rs 50.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 231.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales50.72231.67 -78 OPM %-25.394.13 -PBDT-12.339.46 PL PBT-18.761.95 PL NP-11.35-1.18 -862
