Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 281.37 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 86.29% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 281.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 315.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.60% to Rs 23.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 1084.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1261.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

