Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 281.37 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 86.29% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 281.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 315.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.60% to Rs 23.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 1084.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1261.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales281.37315.71 -11 1084.791261.04 -14 OPM %4.0611.71 -7.2016.33 - PBDT15.6033.45 -53 82.23205.21 -60 PBT3.5124.15 -85 38.16168.86 -77 NP2.4317.73 -86 23.17113.57 -80

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 09:13 IST

