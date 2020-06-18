Indostar Capital Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 421.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.43% to Rs 319.13 crore

Net loss of Indostar Capital Finance reported to Rs 421.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 319.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 341.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 324.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 240.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 1527.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1205.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

