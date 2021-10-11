Tata Motors Group global wholesales rise 24% in Q2

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 nos., higher by 24%, as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY22 were at 89,055 nos., higher by 57%, over Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2 FY22 were at 1,62,634 nos., higher by 11% as compared to Q2 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 78,251 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 14,219 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,944 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 64,307 vehicles.

