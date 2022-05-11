Texmaco Rail jumps on bagging large order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 2.94% to Rs 47.20 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 6,450 crore from Indian Railways for delivering 20,067 wagons.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said the order is to be executed over a period of thirty-nine months. The company bagged the order against the recent Railway tender for wagons issued by the Indian Railways.

The company's board will consider Q4 results on 20 May 2022. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 91.46% to Rs 1.63 crore on 2.65% rise in net sales to Rs 470.47 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a multi-discipline, multi-unit engineering and infrastructure company, with 5 manufacturing units extending over 170 acres in the outskirts of Kolkata.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,522.44 crore.

