Volumes soar at Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd counter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd recorded volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30441 shares
Gujarat Gas Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 May 2022.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd recorded volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30441 shares. The stock lost 16.40% to Rs.125.65. Volumes stood at 49077 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Gas Ltd recorded volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.86% to Rs.551.50. Volumes stood at 75724 shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67300 shares. The stock slipped 0.37% to Rs.467.05. Volumes stood at 39885 shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 18.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.72 lakh shares. The stock slipped 14.97% to Rs.119.00. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd saw volume of 24467 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9101 shares. The stock dropped 3.98% to Rs.413.95. Volumes stood at 22012 shares in the last session.
