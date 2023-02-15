TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 9.13 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.138.4023.227.261.810.810.54-0.380.54-0.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)