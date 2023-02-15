TGB Banquets & Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 9.13 croreNet profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.138.40 9 OPM %23.227.26 -PBDT1.810.81 123 PBT0.54-0.38 LP NP0.54-0.38 LP
