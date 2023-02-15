Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 15.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 4.42 croreNet profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 15.38% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.423.62 22 OPM %92.5396.96 -PBDT2.982.63 13 PBT2.922.59 13 NP2.251.95 15
