Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 15.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 15.38% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.423.6292.5396.962.982.632.922.592.251.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)