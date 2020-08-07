Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 73.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company declined 73.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.820.73 12 OPM %110.98104.11 -PBDT0.900.71 27 PBT0.400.18 122 NP0.250.95 -74
