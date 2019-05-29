Thacker & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net loss of Thacker & Company reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.65% to Rs 2.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.570.60 -5 2.613.02 -14 OPM %-54.39-33.33 --8.05-2.32 - PBDT0.231.05 -78 2.223.52 -37 PBT-0.360.39 PL -0.160.87 PL NP-0.250.90 PL 2.803.98 -30

