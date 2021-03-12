Srikalahasthi Pipes intimates of disruption in work due to workmen issue

Srikalahasthi Pipes announced that a group of workmen related to Transport service provider stopped work due to that the DI Pipe Plant including all other backward and forward integration plants of the Company are under temporary shutdown from 11 March 2021.

The Company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations and to minimise the disruptions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)