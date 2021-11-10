Themis Medicare Ltd Surges 3.83%

Themis Medicare Ltd has added 15.75% over last one month compared to 3.56% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.26% drop in the SENSEX

Themis Medicare Ltd gained 3.83% today to trade at Rs 1077. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.27% to quote at 25369.13. The index is down 3.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd increased 2.87% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 2.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 34.05 % over last one year compared to the 38.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Themis Medicare Ltd has added 15.75% over last one month compared to 3.56% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 528 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 807 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1198.8 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 271.7 on 31 Mar 2021.

