BHEL records loss of Rs 46 crore in Q2 FY22

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 552.02 crore in Q2 FY21.

Income from operations during the quarter rose 42.6% YoY to Rs 4,910.62 crore.

Total expenses rose 16.2% to Rs 5,275.39 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 4,539.02 crore in Q2 FY21, due to higher raw material costs (up 25.1% YoY).

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 67.13 crore in the second quarter. It had recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 733.80 crore in the same period last year.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. The government of India held 63.17% stake in the company as on 30 June 2021.

The scrip fell 1.23% to end at Rs 72.10 on the BSE today.

