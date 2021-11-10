Power Grid Corp Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 3,376 cr

The state-run company's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 3376.38 crore on 7.74% rise in net sales to Rs 10266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 2.03% to Rs 3968.30 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Finance cost fell 5.93% year-on-year to Rs 1884.52 crore in Q2 September 2021.

Revenue from Transmission segment stood at Rs 10,054.26 crore (up 5.50%); revenue from Consultancy segment was reported at Rs 189.78 crore (up 75.12%); and revenue from Telecom segment was reported at Rs 190.96 crore (up 0.42%).

The company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,939 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 7,633 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis during Q2FY22.

Power Grid Corporation of India's gross fixed assets on consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,54,997 crore as on 30 September 2021. During the quarter, 2,100 ckm transmission lines and 14,000 MVA transformation capacity has been added. The Inter-Regional (IR) power transfer capacity has been enhanced by 5700 MW, with the commissioning of 765 kV D/c Vindhyachal-Varanasi line (4200MW) and Bipole-II (Pole 3) 1500 MW, 800 kV HVDC Raigarh-Pugalur link.

The IR capacity of National Grid stands at 1,10,750 MW at the end of Q2-FY22. All the elements under TBCB subsidiaries, POWERGRID Varanasi Transmission System and POWERGRID Fatehgarh Transmission have been fully commissioned.

At the end of Q2FY22, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,70,724 ckm of transmission lines, 262 substations and 4,54,350 MVA of transformation capacity.

Power Grid maintained average transmission system availability of 99.82 % during H1FY22 compared to 99.83% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Power Grid Corporation of India, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's largest electric power transmission utility. The Government of India held 51.34% stake in the company.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were trading down 0.59% at Rs 185.50 on the BSE.

