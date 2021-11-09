H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MAS Financial Services Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 November 2021.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd tumbled 6.83% to Rs 733.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 28994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27069 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 761.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4017 shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd lost 4.54% to Rs 441.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72248 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd slipped 4.13% to Rs 20.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd fell 4.02% to Rs 520.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38902 shares in the past one month.

