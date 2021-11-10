Indraprastha Gas Q2 FY22 PAT spurts 10% to Rs 419 cr

On a consolidated basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit jumped 10% to Rs 418.63 crore on a 40.3% surge in net sales to Rs 1,831.19 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a standalone basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit climbed 30.1% to Rs 400.54 crore on a 40.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,831.19 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a segmental revenue basis, CNG sales (net of excise duty) surged 35% to Rs 1,277.78 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 943.45 crore in Q2 September 2021. PNG sales soared 53% to Rs 542.49 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 355.15 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Total volumes grew 32% to 665.69 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q2 FY22 as against 505.75 million SCM in Q2 FY21. In terms of million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD), total volumes also jumped 32% to 7.24 MMSCMD in Q2 FY22 from 505.75 MMSCMD in Q2 FY21.

EBITDA grew 30% to Rs 530.18 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 407.12 crore in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 29% in Q2 FY22 as against 31% in Q2 FY21.

The company has 50% equity in two CGD companies namely Central UP Gas and Maharashtra Natural Gas. As per the requirement of Companies Act, 2013, financial results of these two associate companies for the quarter and six month ended 30 September 2021 have been consolidated with the financials of lndraprastha Gas on equity basis in accordance with Ind AS28 after considering 50% share of total comprehensive income of these two companies.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 0.69% to close at Rs 493.95 on BSE yesterday, 9 November 2021. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel. As on 30 September 2021, GAIL (India), BPCL and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 22.5%, 22.5% and 5.33%, respectively, stake in the company.

