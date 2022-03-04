Themis Medicare receives approval for COVID drug from DCGI

Themis Medicare on Friday announced that it received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its antiviral drug VIRALEX.

As per the results of a double-blind randomized controlled trials (RCT), the drug helps in early relief of the clinical symptoms in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, the drug company said in an exchange filing.

The approval for VIRALEX is based on the results of the robust phase 2 and phase 3 RCTs conducted in India, and the well-established safety profile of the drug. As per the results of the Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial, 80.17% of patients treated with VIRALEX showed clinical improvement on day 6, which is significantly higher from that in the controlled group.

VIRALEX is an immunomodulatory agent with broad-spectrum antiviral properties. It enhances both innate & adaptive immunity and strengthens the body's defence response to viral infections. Themis said that the drug will be manufactured at an EU-GMP-certified facility and the medication will be available in the form of a 500 mg tablet.

Themis Medicare is a pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and medicinal chemicals.

Shares of Themis Medicare closed 2.14% lower at Rs 1,007.25 on Thursday.

