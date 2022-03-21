Welspun Corp Ltd stays supported

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.74% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

