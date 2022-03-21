Vedanta Ltd spikes around 6%

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 401.5, up 6.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.56% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 63.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 401.5, up 6.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 14.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6183.8, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 165.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

