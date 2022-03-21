TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts 1.54%, rises for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.35, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.63% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% gain in NIFTY and a 33.36% gain in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2171.75, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

