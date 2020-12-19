CESC to consider issue of NCDs

CESC said that a proposal for issue of secured non-convertible debentures aggregating upto Rs 200 crore, will be considered by a committee of the board of directors of the company at its meeting to be held on 23 December 2020.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 December 2020. Shares of CESC fell 1.07% to settle at Rs 608.10 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 783.9 on 20 January 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.20 on 30 March 2020.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

