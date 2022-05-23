Thermax Q4 PAT falls 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Thermax reported 4.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.54 crore from Rs 107.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The revenue from operations rose a 26.5% year on year to Rs 1,991.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Profit before tax fell 6.3% year on year to Rs 131.51 crore from Rs 140.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

The company said that the profitability was lower due to increased commodity and freight costs during the quarter. Total expenses rose 29.4% year on year to Rs 1,856.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

On the segmental front, energy business revenue was stood at Rs 1,451 crore (up 23.4% YoY), environment business revenue came at Rs 462 crore (up 52.9% YoY) and chemical business revenue was at Rs 132 crore (up 10.3% YoY) in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022.

On full year basis, the heavy electrical equipment company reported a 51.2% jump in net profit to Rs 312.31 crore on a 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6128.33 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Order booking for the year at a consolidated level stood at Rs 9,410 crore as compared to Rs 4,784 crore in FY21, up 97%. Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 8,812 crore up 69% year on year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Thermax is an energy and environment solutions provider. Its business portfolio includes products for heating, cooling, water and waste management, and specialty chemicals. The company also designs, builds and commissions large boilers for steam and power generation, turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants, waste heat recovery systems and air pollution control projects.

Shares of Thermax were trading 0.91% higher to Rs 2,190.10 on the BSE.

