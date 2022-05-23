Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 512.69 points or 1.39% at 37494.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 3.24%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.96%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.87%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.64%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.96%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.88%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.83%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.63%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.72%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 138.82 or 0.26% at 54465.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.9 points or 0.04% at 16273.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.39 points or 0.26% at 26419.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.99 points or 0.49% at 8031.31.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

