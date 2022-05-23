Ashok Leyland Ltd Spurts 5.91%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 2.69%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.97% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.61% drop in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 5.91% today to trade at Rs 138. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 2.69% to quote at 25553.38. The index is up 1.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd increased 4.09% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 3.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 10.3 % over last one year compared to the 7.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 6.98% over last one month compared to 1.97% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.61% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 153.4 on 16 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 93.2 on 08 Mar 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)