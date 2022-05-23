Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 47.13 points or 1.48% at 3238.42 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 7.66%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.42%),DLF Ltd (up 2.28%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.23%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.85%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.39%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.51%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 138.82 or 0.26% at 54465.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.9 points or 0.04% at 16273.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.39 points or 0.26% at 26419.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.99 points or 0.49% at 8031.31.

On BSE,1538 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

