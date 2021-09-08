Thirumalai Chemical spurts on bargain hunting

-
ALSO READ
Thirumalai Chemical gains on business expansion plans
Thirumalai Chemicals commissions Phthalic Anhydride plant at Dahej
Rossari Biotech gains on bargain hunting
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3384.36% in the March 2021 quarter
Thirumalai Chemicals appoints Ramya Bharathram as MD and CFO
-
Thirumalai Chemicals jumped 5.41% to Rs 199.7, snapping its three-day losing streak amid bargain hunting.The stock declined 8.39% in the past three sessions to end at Rs 189.45 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 206.75 recorded on 2 September 2021.
In the past six months, the stock has surged a little over 93% while the benchmark Sensex has added over 15% in the same period. The stock has underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 1.5% compared with 7.11% jump in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 55.392. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 181.58, 149.94 and 123.60 respectively.
Thirumalai Chemicals manufactures and sells organic chemicals in India. It ranks among the largest producers in the world of phthalic anhydride, malic acid, maleic anhydride and fumaric acid.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU