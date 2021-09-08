Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 23.47 points or 0.7% at 3323.12 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.81%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.92%), DLF Ltd (down 1.41%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.72%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.95%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.16 or 0.43% at 58026.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.55 points or 0.45% at 17284.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.87 points or 0.16% at 27392.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.15 points or 0.29% at 8437.86.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

