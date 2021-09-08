Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 289.68 points or 0.84% at 34197.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.82%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.45%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.33%),NIIT Ltd (down 2.3%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.79%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.76%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.71%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.7%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.65%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (up 7.08%), NELCO Ltd (up 5%), and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 2.97%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.16 or 0.43% at 58026.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.55 points or 0.45% at 17284.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.87 points or 0.16% at 27392.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.15 points or 0.29% at 8437.86.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

