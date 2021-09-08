Volumes jump at Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd counter

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 68.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.58 lakh shares

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Symphony Ltd, ITI Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 September 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 68.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.136.70. Volumes stood at 39.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd registered volume of 21.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.59% to Rs.6,653.00. Volumes stood at 2.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.99% to Rs.1,012.00. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 10.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.119.45. Volumes stood at 1.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.68% to Rs.861.90. Volumes stood at 98578 shares in the last session.

