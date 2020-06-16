HCL Technologies commences operations in Sri Lanka

HCL Technologies announced the commencement of its operations in Sri Lanka.

Marking its presence in the region, HCL plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals, within the first eighteen months of kick-starting its operations from its office in Colombo. A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool of Sri Lanka for global assignments.

