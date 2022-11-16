Thomas Cook unveils new logo

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook (India) fixes record date for conversion of OCCRPS
Thomas Cook spurts after Q1 net loss narrows
Thomas Cook (India) launches FX-Now for its corporate segment
Thomas Cook India inks a long-term agreement with KrisFlyer
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka unveils logo of Bengaluru Design Festival
-
In the new logo, the abbreviation of the brand name, TC, is a younger representation of the brand while retaining its reputation of expertise in travel and travel related solutions.
The TC moniker is placed within 'the circle of trust' to showcase brand reliability and it also creates a stronger, more visible and recallable visual digital asset for platforms like websites, social media, app icons etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU