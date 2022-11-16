JUST IN
Business Standard

Thomas Cook unveils new logo

Thomas Cook (India) has unveiled their new logo inspired by the changing environment, renewed energy and excitement that define the company in this new era of travel.

In the new logo, the abbreviation of the brand name, TC, is a younger representation of the brand while retaining its reputation of expertise in travel and travel related solutions.

The TC moniker is placed within 'the circle of trust' to showcase brand reliability and it also creates a stronger, more visible and recallable visual digital asset for platforms like websites, social media, app icons etc.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:35 IST

