Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 96.29 croreNet profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 6.15% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 96.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.2983.87 15 OPM %36.8942.18 -PBDT38.8838.95 0 PBT31.9933.81 -5 NP20.1521.47 -6
