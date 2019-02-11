JUST IN
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 96.29 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies declined 6.15% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 96.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.2983.87 15 OPM %36.8942.18 -PBDT38.8838.95 0 PBT31.9933.81 -5 NP20.1521.47 -6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
