B2B Software Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 1.68 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.681.76 -5 OPM %16.0726.70 -PBDT0.280.31 -10 PBT0.250.28 -11 NP0.200.20 0
