Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Surges 3.11%

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd gained 3.11% today to trade at Rs 876.75. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.52% to quote at 20651.18. The index is down 3.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wockhardt Ltd increased 3.11% and Aarti Drugs Ltd added 1.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 72.21 % over last one year compared to the 65.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd has lost 5.86% over last one month compared to 3.19% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1448 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5050 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1212 on 27 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 410 on 13 Mar 2020.

