JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rajapalayam Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.56% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 305.04 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 16.58% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 305.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.87% to Rs 122.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 1316.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1377.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales305.04364.12 -16 1316.571377.00 -4 OPM %9.0610.56 -10.489.48 - PBDT35.8346.25 -23 173.87159.81 9 PBT32.5643.57 -25 161.38149.35 8 NP23.2027.81 -17 122.0696.97 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU