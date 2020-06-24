Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tide Water Oil Co (I) standalone net profit declines 17.46% in the March 2020 quarter
MPS consolidated net profit declines 58.27% in the March 2020 quarter
Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit rises 88.94% in the December 2019 quarter
NCC consolidated net profit declines 59.58% in the March 2020 quarter
Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.23% to Rs 305.04 croreNet profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 16.58% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 305.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.87% to Rs 122.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 1316.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1377.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales305.04364.12 -16 1316.571377.00 -4 OPM %9.0610.56 -10.489.48 - PBDT35.8346.25 -23 173.87159.81 9 PBT32.5643.57 -25 161.38149.35 8 NP23.2027.81 -17 122.0696.97 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU