Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) declined 16.58% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.23% to Rs 305.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.87% to Rs 122.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.39% to Rs 1316.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1377.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

