Rajapalayam Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 87.09 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 87.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.96% to Rs 6.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.27% to Rs 352.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 406.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.09114.08 -24 352.33406.26 -13 OPM %7.908.67 -9.8812.78 - PBDT11.628.81 32 35.1757.96 -39 PBT3.561.28 178 1.3226.18 -95 NP4.26-0.15 LP 6.4127.82 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 14:49 IST

