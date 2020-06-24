JUST IN
The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 24.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 70.15 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 24.96% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 70.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.33% to Rs 42.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 245.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 242.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales70.1565.63 7 245.46242.99 1 OPM %22.6527.79 -27.9526.31 - PBDT16.9118.90 -11 71.9266.72 8 PBT14.6616.78 -13 63.0058.79 7 NP8.4511.26 -25 42.9741.99 2

