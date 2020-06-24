Rane Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.38% to Rs 4.83 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings declined 48.17% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.38% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.45% to Rs 50.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 33.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.8313.19 -63 33.3846.05 -28 OPM %221.95152.99 -185.59170.29 - PBDT10.2319.84 -48 60.2588.62 -32 PBT9.3019.58 -53 57.0487.49 -35 NP8.7916.96 -48 50.8276.36 -33
