Rane Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.38% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings declined 48.17% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.38% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.45% to Rs 50.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 33.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.8313.1933.3846.05221.95152.99185.59170.2910.2319.8460.2588.629.3019.5857.0487.498.7916.9650.8276.36

