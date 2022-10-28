Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 69.46% to Rs 8.71 croreNet Loss of Tierra Agrotech reported to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.46% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.715.14 69 OPM %-52.93-115.18 -PBDT-7.54-7.83 4 PBT-7.73-7.89 2 NP-6.28-6.93 9
