JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.09 378 OPM %39.5322.22 -PBDT0.710.06 1083 PBT0.700.05 1300 NP0.560.04 1300

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:42 IST

