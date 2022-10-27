JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.430.0939.5322.220.710.060.700.050.560.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)