JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of JMD Ventures rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.430.09 378 OPM %39.5322.22 -PBDT0.710.06 1083 PBT0.700.05 1300 NP0.560.04 1300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
