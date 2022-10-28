Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 44.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 7966.60 croreNet profit of Indus Towers declined 44.06% to Rs 871.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1558.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 7966.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6876.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7966.606876.50 16 OPM %35.2952.65 -PBDT2481.703349.50 -26 PBT1175.002033.40 -42 NP871.801558.50 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU