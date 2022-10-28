Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 44.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 7966.60 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers declined 44.06% to Rs 871.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1558.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 7966.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6876.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7966.606876.5035.2952.652481.703349.501175.002033.40871.801558.50

