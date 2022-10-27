Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 183.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals rose 183.96% to Rs 628.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3022.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4239.003022.6321.7016.57941.00530.85723.00330.91628.00221.16

