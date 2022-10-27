JUST IN
Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 183.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Chemicals rose 183.96% to Rs 628.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3022.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4239.003022.63 40 OPM %21.7016.57 -PBDT941.00530.85 77 PBT723.00330.91 118 NP628.00221.16 184

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:42 IST

