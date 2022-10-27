Tata Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 183.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit rises 183.68% in the March 2022 quarter
Bharti Airtel Q1 PAT soars to Rs 1,607 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 183
Bharti Airtel Q1 PAT soars to Rs 1,607 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 183
Government Releases Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 7,183 crore To 14 States
Shree Cement Q2 PAT declines 67% YoY to Rs 183 cr
-
Sales rise 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 croreNet profit of Tata Chemicals rose 183.96% to Rs 628.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 221.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.24% to Rs 4239.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3022.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4239.003022.63 40 OPM %21.7016.57 -PBDT941.00530.85 77 PBT723.00330.91 118 NP628.00221.16 184
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU