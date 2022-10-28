SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 3297.08 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 52.40% to Rs 525.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 344.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 3297.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2576.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3297.082576.24 28 OPM %28.9924.79 -PBDT744.24503.93 48 PBT705.66464.13 52 NP525.64344.90 52
