SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 52.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 3297.08 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 52.40% to Rs 525.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 344.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 3297.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2576.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3297.082576.2428.9924.79744.24503.93705.66464.13525.64344.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)