Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 1082.06 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 33.10% to Rs 73.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 1082.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 942.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.40% to Rs 202.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 3563.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3102.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1082.06942.70 15 3563.743102.74 15 OPM %15.6715.48 -14.6915.25 - PBDT144.56122.31 18 428.08387.68 10 PBT106.1283.72 27 281.93250.43 13 NP73.6755.35 33 202.73180.37 12
