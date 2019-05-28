Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 1082.06 crore

of rose 33.10% to Rs 73.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 1082.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 942.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, rose 12.40% to Rs 202.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 180.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 3563.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3102.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1082.06942.703563.743102.7415.6715.4814.6915.25144.56122.31428.08387.68106.1283.72281.93250.4373.6755.35202.73180.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)