Time Technoplast standalone net profit declines 58.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 546.28 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast declined 58.14% to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 546.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.58% to Rs 97.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 2140.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2116.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales546.28627.13 -13 2140.912116.64 1 OPM %12.2016.69 -13.6215.14 - PBDT51.6189.16 -42 230.17262.96 -12 PBT29.0267.61 -57 135.45172.86 -22 NP20.8949.91 -58 97.73126.23 -23

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 13:58 IST

