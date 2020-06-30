Time Technoplast standalone net profit declines 58.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 546.28 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast declined 58.14% to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 546.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.58% to Rs 97.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 2140.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2116.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

546.28627.132140.912116.6412.2016.6913.6215.1451.6189.16230.17262.9629.0267.61135.45172.8620.8949.9197.73126.23

