Timken India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Engineers India Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 November 2022.

Timken India Ltd spiked 10.79% to Rs 3245.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10575 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd surged 7.84% to Rs 79.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd soared 6.32% to Rs 2590. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2062 shares in the past one month.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd advanced 6.11% to Rs 120.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21369 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd gained 5.14% to Rs 16.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

