Volumes soar at One 97 Communications Ltd counter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 November 2022.

One 97 Communications Ltd clocked volume of 34.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.28% to Rs.545.70. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 627.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.93% to Rs.177.25. Volumes stood at 334.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 11.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.18% to Rs.79.35. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.102.90. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd saw volume of 28.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.34% to Rs.38.60. Volumes stood at 37.96 lakh shares in the last session.

