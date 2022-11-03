JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 551.43 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 30.30% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 551.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 488.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales551.43488.79 13 OPM %7.016.53 -PBDT42.6736.24 18 PBT28.7822.65 27 NP35.1326.96 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU