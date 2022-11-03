Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 551.43 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 30.30% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 551.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 488.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.551.43488.797.016.5342.6736.2428.7822.6535.1326.96

