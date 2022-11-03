Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 551.43 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 30.30% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 551.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 488.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales551.43488.79 13 OPM %7.016.53 -PBDT42.6736.24 18 PBT28.7822.65 27 NP35.1326.96 30
